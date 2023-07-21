 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cringe! UFC London fans react to ‘awkward’ Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann sex question

MMA fans can handle some pretty violent clips, but are you prepared to witness perhaps the most cringe fan moment in UFC history?

By Ryan Harkness
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall v Tybura Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is undoubtedly one of the most accessible and fan-friendly sports organizations in the world ... for better or worse.

The promotion regularly holds press conferences and Q&A sessions with its fighters specifically for fans during fight week. The promotion even lets those fans ask questions, leading to some bizarre and cringeworthy moments from clout-chasing dorks. But, past moments have nothing on this latest self-own during a UFC London Q&A with Paddy Pimblett.

After fielding some topics from the media, things got turned over to the fans. While most folks were respectful and asked solid questions, we were treated to one of the most cringe exchanges between a fighter and fan that we here at MMAmania.com have ever witnessed.

Ever. Ever!

“Yeah, my name is Tunde from London and I have a question,” the fan asked. “My question is: have you and Molly shagged?”

“You do know Molly’s a lesbian, lad, yeah?” Pimblett asked after several moments of awkward silence.

“Oh, I’m sorry, yeah,” the fan replied.

“Yeah, yeah. Molly’s a lesbian and she’s got a fiancé, lad. And I’m married so....”

“Thank you so much,” the fan replied before fleeing stage right.

Pimblett took the exchange in good humor and laughed at the end in disbelief. There was some laughter from the arena through the exchange, but for the most part, you could hear a pin drop. Indeed, folks inside The O2 in London, England, were stuck in WTF mode.

That feeling extended to the Internet, where people witnessed the moment streamed live on YouTube.

It’s been an up and down experience handing random fans and questionable media members a microphone at these events and press conferences. But hey, UFC is as real as it gets, and cringe is certainly a big part of reality. This guy came out of nowhere to climb to the very top of the mountain.

Somebody get him Henry Cejudo’s crown because he’s definitely the new “King of Cringe.

Oh, and the subject of the fan’s unfortunate question, Molly McCann, is scheduled to co-headline UFC London tomorrow afternoon (Sat., July 22, 2023) opposite fellow Flyweight, Julija Stoliarenko. Pimblett, meanwhile, is recovering from surgery and is already back in the gym training for his return bout.

Bet on that.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

