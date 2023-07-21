Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is undoubtedly one of the most accessible and fan-friendly sports organizations in the world ... for better or worse.

The promotion regularly holds press conferences and Q&A sessions with its fighters specifically for fans during fight week. The promotion even lets those fans ask questions, leading to some bizarre and cringeworthy moments from clout-chasing dorks. But, past moments have nothing on this latest self-own during a UFC London Q&A with Paddy Pimblett.

After fielding some topics from the media, things got turned over to the fans. While most folks were respectful and asked solid questions, we were treated to one of the most cringe exchanges between a fighter and fan that we here at MMAmania.com have ever witnessed.

Ever. Ever!

No way did this man just ask Paddy this ☠️☠️☠️ #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/kQ9E9VXWY7 — Holly. (@Hollyyy__) July 21, 2023

“Yeah, my name is Tunde from London and I have a question,” the fan asked. “My question is: have you and Molly shagged?”

“You do know Molly’s a lesbian, lad, yeah?” Pimblett asked after several moments of awkward silence.

“Oh, I’m sorry, yeah,” the fan replied.

“Yeah, yeah. Molly’s a lesbian and she’s got a fiancé, lad. And I’m married so....”

“Thank you so much,” the fan replied before fleeing stage right.

Pimblett took the exchange in good humor and laughed at the end in disbelief. There was some laughter from the arena through the exchange, but for the most part, you could hear a pin drop. Indeed, folks inside The O2 in London, England, were stuck in WTF mode.

That feeling extended to the Internet, where people witnessed the moment streamed live on YouTube.

Gonna show British people this when they act like they're better than me. — Mmatt (@Matthew19549826) July 21, 2023

The guy’s face after he asked that question. He thought he absolutely nailed it. pic.twitter.com/iHvIXroR85 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 21, 2023

I have secondhand embarrassment from watching it — Holly. (@Hollyyy__) July 21, 2023

Big man thought it was gonna be hilarious then backed down so quickly — Robbie Q (@Robbie_Q) July 21, 2023

This is one of those instances where if I was the guy… I’d have no choice to but to leave the press conference afterward and jump in front of a double decker bus. The shame would be too hard to bare. — Cale Chips (@HighFiberTakes) July 21, 2023

That’s so awkward…. — asad (@asadsxo) July 21, 2023

Wow the utter embarrassment he must have felt immediately — Ronin (@trevnorton) July 21, 2023

The dead crowd silence damnnn — Jorge Nitales (@JorgeNi49848843) July 21, 2023

They gotta start screening these fan questions beforehand, lol — Myku Midoriya (@WorldsWorstHero) July 21, 2023

It’s been an up and down experience handing random fans and questionable media members a microphone at these events and press conferences. But hey, UFC is as real as it gets, and cringe is certainly a big part of reality. This guy came out of nowhere to climb to the very top of the mountain.

Somebody get him Henry Cejudo’s crown because he’s definitely the new “King of Cringe.”

Oh, and the subject of the fan’s unfortunate question, Molly McCann, is scheduled to co-headline UFC London tomorrow afternoon (Sat., July 22, 2023) opposite fellow Flyweight, Julija Stoliarenko. Pimblett, meanwhile, is recovering from surgery and is already back in the gym training for his return bout.

Bet on that.

