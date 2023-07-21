 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staredowns! No flinching as Aspinall tries to shake Tybura during UFC London faceoff

Check out all the best faceoffs and staredowns from today’s UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins from The O2 in England.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall v Tybura Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Aspinall tried to get into Marcin Tybura’s head during their UFC London faceoff inside The O2 this afternoon (Fri., July 21, 2023), but “Tybur” didn’t react at all to the British fighter’s deke out.

The two heavyweights are set to clash tomorrow afternoon (Sat., July 22, 2023) in a fight with major implications for the division. UFC President, Dana White, has suggested an impressive performance from Aspinall could earn him dibs on the winner of the upcoming Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 295 in November.

A shot at the title is all Aspinall has been dreaming of for the past 12 months. He’s been sidelined with a bad knee injury, and has spent his recovery time overhauling his life and training situation to start living the life of a champion.

He’ll have to get past Tybura to have a chance at a shot. Tybura is 7-1 in his past 8 but hasn’t faced anyone as high up the rankings as Tom Aspinall. He certainly doesn’t seem phased by the challenge, as their face-off showed.

Checkout some of the other face-offs of note from UFC London’s 15-bout fight card below:

“Meatball” Molly McCann came in hot for her faceoff against Julija Stoliarenko, pressing noses with the Lithuanian submission specialist.

Davey Grant was all smiles as he looks to earn three wins in a row with a victory over Daniel Marcos.

Paul Craig hulked out in his classic blue “Braveheart” facepaint, but it didn’t faze Andre Muniz in the slightest.

Featherweight prospect, Lerone Murphy, is looking calm and collected as he prepares to face Josh Culibao.

Ketlen Vieira and Pannie Kianzad shared a fistbump for respect before getting right in each other’s faces for their women’s Bantamweight scrap.

And talented Irish prospect, Shauna Bannon, was clearly excited for her first ceremonial weigh-ins, sharing a smile and a wave with the friendly crowd. She had some words for her opponent, Bruna Brasil, who responded with nothing but a curt nod.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Aspinall vs. Tybura” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

