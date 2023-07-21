Fight fans have witnessed some uncanny injuries throughout the years, but seeing a fighter blow his knee out during a walk to the cage may take the cake.

That’s exactly what happened on Thursday night (July 20, 2023) at FFC 64 in Lima, Peru, when Miguelito Grijalva and Martin Mollinedo were set to collide in the main event. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when Grijalva made his way to the cage and started to prep himself for action.

For the most part, Grijalva conducted himself like most other fighters. He wasn’t too flashy with his walkout and made a typical entrance into the cage. Sadly, as Grijalva began to jump up and down to get himself loose for his main event scrap he came down and landed awkwardly on his right leg. Grijalva immediately fell to the canvas in pain and started to grab what appeared to be his knee. The fight was waved off and cageside officials rushed in for assistance.

Check out the shocking moment in the above video player.

This is a very rare occurrence in mixed martial arts (MMA) and a true head-scratching incident, especially for Mollinedo who had no idea what had happened. As a result of Grijalva’s injury, the FFC 64 headliner was eventually ruled a no contest, per Tapology.

Grijalva, 22, remains undefeated in his professional career at 8-0. The Ecuadorian fighter was supposed to take his game to the next level in his main event clash with Mollinedo, but now he’ll have to wait to return to action. It’s unknown at this time the extent of Grijalva’s leg injury and how long he’ll be out.

Wild stuff, right?