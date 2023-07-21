The Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match is just a quick few weeks away in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 5, 2023 (see full fight card here), and things are (finally) starting to heat up on the Diaz front. Indeed, Diaz has been uncharacteristically quiet since the initial “sketch” press conference announcing the fight happened.

Now that we’re two weeks out, he’s opening up on Paul and why he decided to accept a “goofy” fight the YouTuber-turned boxer.

“This guy actually thinks he’ll beat up everyone’s ass and he’s louder than all you fools who are really beating people’s ass,” Diaz said on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast. “So, now I have to step the f— out the box real quick and whup this motherf—er’s ass so everyone knows who’s the real ass-whupper. You understand what I’m saying?”

In Diaz’s mind, he’s defending UFC’s entire roster after they spent more than one year getting punked by Paul at every opportunity.

“This fool was poppin’ off on everybody,” Diaz said. “Like, ‘Oh, we’re real fighters.’ Well prove it, motherf—er. Go beat his ass for talking s—. He was going after everybody. On that big of a stage where he’s making everybody believe that, like you’re letting this guy talk s— to the whole roster? And ain’t no one saying s—? Louder than the roster? The UFC’s big, but the roster?”

One thing that particularly pissed off Diaz was some trash talk Paul directed toward McGregor’s long-time partner, Dee Devlin.

“And then he was talking s— to Conor, talking s— to Conor and dissing his wife and s—? Some real disrespectful stuff that he shouldn’t have been saying,” Diaz declared. “And nobody’s saying s—. I’m the one who said ‘Shut the f— up, b—h. I’ll whup your ass. Have some respect.’ You’re gonna disrespect somebody’s wife and stuff like that who would actually whup your ass? To get a fight like that, that suppresses the fight fight game.”

Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

“Like, that’s a real fight and you should shut the f— up, and no one’s saying anything because everyone’s acting like the whole roster, the UFC, everyone’s acting like ‘He can’t really.’ But he should shut the f— up. And no one’s speaking up, saying ‘Shut the f— up.’ So ... shut the f— up.”

Diaz hopes to shut Paul the f— up on next month in “The Lone Star State” when he and “The Problem Child” go up to 10 rounds in the boxing ring together. No one’s really sure how it will go. Paul has the edge in age, size and boxing experience. Meanwhile, Diaz has the cardio and grit and will to turn things into a brutal dogfight.

Will that be enough to overpower Paul? We’ll find out on fight night.

