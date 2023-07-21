If you were hoping to make it to UFC London this weekend (Saturday, July 22, 2023) but high ticket prices made you reconsider, now is your time.

Ticket prices for the latest UFC event at the O2 Arena have absolutely cratered in the past days as scalpers are looking to offload a bunch of tickets across the entire venue, often at less than face value.

Tickets can be found on sites like StubHub and Ticketmaster right now for as low as £31 ($40 U.S.), and we’re not even talking about nosebleeds. Plenty of tickets in the 100 sections are priced around this area between £30 and £90. Who knows how low prices will drop as resellers look to ditch their slow-moving stock before the event starts?

This is a very nice change of pace after high demand caused past UFC ticket prices to skyrocket, leaving many hardcore fans left out in the cold on some of the biggest nights of MMA in UK history. Over 40,000 entered a digital queue to get their hands on UFC 296 tickets, with the lowest priced tickets going for an eye-watering £345 ($443 U.S.). Those that wanted premium seats shelled out as much as £4500 ($5780 U.S.).

That card featured the highly anticipated rematch between welterweight champion (and hometown man) Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Even Edwards ended up commenting about how the event priced out a lot of people.

Nothing more satisfying than seeing the scalpers and touts get their ass handed to them #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/OBqTA82hOj — Jake Headland (@jakeheadland) July 21, 2023

“For me, I don’t understand why they’re so high,” he said during an interview with Ariel Helwani. “I think ringside before it went on sale, was like four thousand pounds or dollars. That’s a lot of money, you know? People have been messaging me saying, ‘Why is it so expensive?’ I’m like, ‘Mate, I’m not making the prices.’”

This weekend’s UFC London card lacks a big championship match like Edwards vs. Usman. It lacks a breakout star like Paddy Pimblett. It does have rising heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall in what many are expecting to be a squash match. And “Meatball” Molly is also there. She’s fun, right? But the general consensus is this is a relatively weak card compared to previous London events.

That means there’s a lot of scalpers out there looking to unload tickets, often for less than face value. So if you’re in London or can get there, hunt yourself down some cheap tickets and enjoy yourself a solid if not spectacular fight card, because who knows when the next time you’ll be able to afford it will come around.