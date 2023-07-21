The official UFC London early weigh-ins are all complete, with every fighter making weight for the upcoming big night at the O2 Arena in England. Now all we have left to do is compete the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of a rabid British crowd. That goes down live at 12 p.m. ET, streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above. Not only will all the weights be announced, but fighters will get a chance to face off and stare each other down before exchanging fisticuffs on Saturday July 22nd.

You can check out the full early weigh-in results and video right here.

Headlining the ESPN+ fight card is the return of promising U.K. heavyweight Tom Aspinall, who was on a five fight win streak before blowing his knee up against Curtis Blaydes last year. He hopes to get back in the win column against Marcin Tybura. In the co-main event, fan favorite “Meatball” Molly McCann fights Julija Stoliarenko in a fun flyweight bout.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Aspinall vs. Tybura” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.