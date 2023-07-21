 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LIVE! UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura ceremonial weigh-in video: Staredowns, face offs and more

Catch all the weigh-ins and staredowns between the 30 fighters set to scrap at the latest UFC London this Saturday July 22 at the O2 Arena.

By Ryan Harkness
The official UFC London early weigh-ins are all complete, with every fighter making weight for the upcoming big night at the O2 Arena in England. Now all we have left to do is compete the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of a rabid British crowd. That goes down live at 12 p.m. ET, streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above. Not only will all the weights be announced, but fighters will get a chance to face off and stare each other down before exchanging fisticuffs on Saturday July 22nd.

You can check out the full early weigh-in results and video right here.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to London, England, on July 22, 2023, for the second United Kingdom event of the year. The O2 plays host once again as No. 5-ranked Heavyweight hometown hero, Tom Aspinall, takes on No. 10-seeded Marcin Tybura. In UFC London's co-main event, Liverpool's own Molly McCann will face off against Lithuanian Julija Stoliarenko in an intriguing Flyweight matchup.

Headlining the ESPN+ fight card is the return of promising U.K. heavyweight Tom Aspinall, who was on a five fight win streak before blowing his knee up against Curtis Blaydes last year. He hopes to get back in the win column against Marcin Tybura. In the co-main event, fan favorite “Meatball” Molly McCann fights Julija Stoliarenko in a fun flyweight bout.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Aspinall vs. Tybura” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

