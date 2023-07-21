UFC London early weigh ins results, LIVE video updates | ‘Aspinall vs Tybura’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 22, 2023) at The O2 in London, England. UFC London will be headlined by the heavyweight collision between local hero Tom Aspinall and Polish powerhouse Marcin Tybura, a five-round showdown that follows the 125-pound co-headlining contest between “Meatball” Molly McCann and Lithuanian import Julija Stoliarenko.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC London early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 4 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 28 fighters get to the scale. The promotion will also stage the UFC London ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from The O2 at 12 p.m. ET.

Complete UFC London early weigh ins text results below:

UFC London Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Tom Aspinall (258) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

125 lbs.: Molly McCann (125) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (125)

145 lbs.: Andre Fili (145) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

185 lbs.: Paul Craig (186) vs. Andre Muniz (185)

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert (155) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

145 lbs.: Josh Culibao (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

UFC London ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Davey Grant (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

170 lbs.: Jonny Parsons (172*) vs. Danny Roberts (171)

155 lbs.: Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Marc Diakiese (156)

265 lbs.: Mick Parkin (264) vs. Jamal Pogues (266)

185 lbs.: Makhmud Muradov (186) vs. Bryan Barberena (185)

135 lbs.: Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (135)

155 lbs.: Yanal Ashmouz (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156)

115 lbs.: Shauna Bannon (115) vs. Bruna Brasil (115)

125 lbs.: Daniel Barez (125) vs. Jafel Filho (126)

* Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Aspinall vs. Tybura” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.