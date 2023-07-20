Surprise! Top 10 bantamweight swoops in to fight Cory Sandhagen, rescue UFC Nashville main event

The show must go on!

No. 4-ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen will now fight No. 7-ranked Rob Font atop the upcoming UFC Nashville card, scheduled for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee. Their five-round showdown will be contested at a yet-to-be revealed catchweight, according to ESPN.

Sandhagen (16-4) is coming off back-to-back victories over Song Yadong and Marlon Vera and could find himself back in the title picture with another high-profile victory. He was originally expected to face off against Umar Nurmagomedov; however, a shoulder injury in practice (see that video here) put an abrupt end to those plans.

Font (20-6) was on the cusp of a bantamweight title shot after quietly racking up five straight wins, but consecutive decision losses to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera set him back in the rankings. The battle-tested Bostonian was able to rebound with a technical knockout victory over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 last April in Miami.

High stakes in “Music City.”

UFC Nashville will also feature the strawweight showdown between Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez. In addition, longtime light heavyweight bruiser Ovince Saint Preux returns to throw hands with Brazilian “Hulk” Ion Cutelaba, not long after Raoni Barcelos and Kyler Phillips hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

