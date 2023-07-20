Longtime coach provides latest update on Khabib’s rumored return against Georges St-Pierre

Longtime AKA coach Javier Mendez has an update on the return of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ... and it’s not a good one.

“The Eagle” has been (loosely) linked to a potential grappling match against former UFC welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre, after promotion president Dana White told the combat sports media he was “getting heavily involved in the grappling world.”

“I don’t know if Khabib would do the competition because he stated that his family is what it’s all about,” Mendez told MMA Junkie. “More devoted time for the family and knowing him, any challenge is a work. So he’s going to have to stay focused on one particular thing. He’s not going to take it lightly if he does. So, I don’t see that happening, but I could be wrong. I never spoke to him about it, if it’s any interest to him. But in my opinion, there is no better match to make than that one.”

This isn’t the first time Nurmagomedov was linked to a St-Pierre grappling match, but “The Eagle” previously told fans on Instagram there was “no point” to competing because he’s retired from competition and has other responsibilities to deal with as a coach and father.

UFC matchmakers will likely have to find another name on the level of St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov for the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling event in December.

Any suggestions?