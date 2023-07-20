 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC London media day video feat. Tom Aspinall, Molly McCann

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a special media day for those fighters competing at the upcoming UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Tybura” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. (July 22, 2023) at The O2 in London, England. Chief among them were event headliners Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura, who will get five rounds to settle their differences in the UFC London main event.

Co-headliners Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko, along with Nathaniel Wood, Andre Fili, Paul Craig, Jai Herbert, Lerone Murphy, Mick Parkin, and Shauna Bannon were also in attendance.

TOP-RANKED HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to London, England, on July 22, 2023, for the second United Kingdom event of the year. The O2 plays host once again as No. 5-ranked Heavyweight hometown hero, Tom Aspinall, takes on No. 10-seeded Marcin Tybura. In UFC London’s co-main event, Liverpool’s own Molly McCann will face off against Lithuanian Julija Stoliarenko in an intriguing Flyweight matchup.

