UFC London media day video feat. Tom Aspinall, Molly McCann

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a special media day for those fighters competing at the upcoming UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Tybura” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. (July 22, 2023) at The O2 in London, England. Chief among them were event headliners Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura, who will get five rounds to settle their differences in the UFC London main event.

Co-headliners Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko, along with Nathaniel Wood, Andre Fili, Paul Craig, Jai Herbert, Lerone Murphy, Mick Parkin, and Shauna Bannon were also in attendance.

preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

