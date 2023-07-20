‘Upset’ Umar Nurmagomedov shares injury video following withdrawal from UFC Nashville

No. 11-ranked bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov suffered a serious shoulder injury and will undergo surgery, ruling him medically unfit to compete in the upcoming UFC Nashville main event, scheduled for Bridgestone Arena on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023.

Nurmagomedov updated fans on his official Instagram page.

“Things happen and injuries are just a part of sports life,” Nurmagomedov said. “Praise be to Allah in any situation. Of course I’m upset, but I have no complaints. Ambitions and goals are the same. Giving my shoulder a break and will come back stronger.”

I was expecting something a little more dramatic in the video.

Nurmagomedov, 27, recently improved to 16-0 with a knockout win over Raoni Barcelos at UFC Vegas 67 earlier this year. Stopping the Brazilian marked his third finish in four wins under the UFC banner after joining the promotion at UFC Fight Island 8 in 2021.

UFC is currently searching for a replacement to fight Cory Sandhagen.