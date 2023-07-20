Furious Israel Adesanya claims ‘b—tch’ Dricus Du Plessis bailed on UFC 293, promotes Sean Strickland to middleweight title fight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has offered a title shot to Sean Strickland because No. 1-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis won’t be ready for the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) main event in Sydney.

After UFC 290 earlier this month, the next 185-pound title fight was all but set after Du Plessis shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world by stopping former champion Robert Whittaker (watch highlights). Adesanya later entered the Octagon to face off with Du Plessis and delivered a random promo full of N-bombs.

However, the plans appear to have changed on Weds. (July 19) after Adesanya went on social media to rip “Stillknocks.”

“I don’t even know how to start this, but Dricus DuP—ssy, you f—king b—tch,” Adesanya said. “‘Oh, all he had to do was put on some glove; I was ready to go again.’ No, you weren’t. You’re a b—tch. That’s why you’re not taking this fight. Your foot is sore. My knee was jacked for my last fight. Guess what I did? I showed up because that’s what a f—king champion does. Championship caliber, built different.

“A lot of you fighters talk about, ‘I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime,’” Adesanya continued. “No, you won’t. I do. Alex Volkanovski does. We’re built different. I’m at the gym right now about to get some work.”

After passing on Du Plessis, Adesanya called upon No. 6-ranked Strickland to step up.

“So, I’m fighting in Sydney. I don’t give a f—ck who. D—ckless DuP—ssy, f—ck off. You’re out. [Sean] Strickland, you’re in. Let’s do the man dance. Show you how to really dance. Yeah, I’m tired of all you guys talking sh—t about, ‘I can fight, I can fight.’ No, you can’t, DuP—ssy. B—tch.”

MMAmania.com has confirmed with sources close to the situation that Adesanya vs. Strickland is in the works for UFC 293 on Sept. 10 but has not been finalized.

Strickland is coming off a second-round finish of Abus Magomedov on July 1 (watch highlights) and is riding a two-fight win streak. After his victory, he called for a title shot and said he “has paid his f—cking dues.”

As for Adesanya, he recaptured his middleweight championship earlier this year when he knocked out Alex Pereria at UFC 287 (watch highlights).