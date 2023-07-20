 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Julianna Peña feuds with Maycee Barber over ‘cringey’ comments, ‘You can get some smoke too!’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Ribas v Barber Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Julianna Peña wants all the smoke.

With Amanda Nunes fully retired, the Bantamweight title remains vacant. Naturally, the absence of a champion produces a vacuum, and former roost ruler Peña is one of the front runners for a title shot. To help solidify her position, Peña hopped on The MMA Hour mic and called out or talked trash to basically all of her possible peers.

One of the surprising recipients of her ire was Maycee Barber, the Flyweight contender riding a five-fight win streak. The reason for her scorn? Barber deemed Peña’s antics during Nunes’ retirement at UFC 290 “cringey,” an accurate statement that “The Venezuelan Vixen” could not allow to stand.

“You got a problem with me running my mouth, Maycee?” Peña began (via MMAFighting). “Drink a protein shake and come up to 135 and you can get some smoke too. This girl has never fought for a world title. She’s supposed to be the youngest champion ever — that didn’t play out that well either — she’s losing to Roxanne Modafferi.”

It’s actually been 3.5 years since that “Peaceful Warrior” loss. In the interim, Barber’s built up a very nice win streak, most recently pummeling Amanda Ribas for a second-round knockout win. At one point, Peña was considering a move to Flyweight, so the size differential may not even be particularly substantial. Either way, Barber is game.

She replied on Twitter, “Looks like I’m moving up to 135 and Juliana wants to be 3-4 in the last six years.”

Insomnia

But coach, what happened to no dumb questions?

Damir Ismagulov and Blagoy Ivanov are two of the more high-profile releases this year.

I know this is the breaking interview some of y’all have been waiting years for.

While on Golden Boy related topics, Ryan Garcia made bank for his loss to Gervonta Davis!

There’s only one Justin Gaethje!

Buff dudes who think they can beat up professional fighters are always funny.

Nathaniel Wood’s clinch work was so clean in his last fight.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The oldest setup in the entire book, and it still works like a charm!

Calf kicks are invading kickboxing! Being able to throw such a devastating weapon with zero tell is a huge advantage, a technique Alex Pereira used well last time out.

Take a second to appreciate Davey Grant’s growth from grappler who fights once every 18 months to knockout artist who entertains multiple times per year.

Random Land

Narrow margins.

Midnight Music: Alternative, 2004

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania