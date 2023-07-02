Conor McGregor is not happy with the current government running Ireland.

“The Notorious” let his unhappiness be known in a new Twitter rant which he then deleted soon after. But the internet never forgets, and we have the whole thing from start to end for you to read.

The whole fracas began with McGregor taking aim at the government-funded Irish broadcast service RTE. He shared a video of his phone scrolling through Google results for “McGregor RTE,” and the results ... were not complimentary towards the Irish sports star.

“Conor McGregor’s lawyer says allegations ‘false’” one headline result read. Another was “Conor McGregor charged with assaulting man in Dublin Pub.” And on and on: several screens worth of headlines detailing McGregor’s many scrapes with the law.

He then typed “McGregor donations” into Google, and got a long list of articles about his many charitable donations ... none of which were covered by RTE.

The video Conor McGregor tweeted and deleted alleging unfair coverage from RTE. Caption: "Scheming, lying, fake c--ts! We want our money back! RTE, ROBBERS OF THE IRISH PUBLIC!" pic.twitter.com/YcdLmP4mpi — Ryan Harkness (@Ryan_Harkness) July 2, 2023

“Scheming, lying, fake c—ts!” McGregor wrote. “We want our money back! RTE, ROBBERS OF THE IRISH PUBLIC!”

“RTE, an arm of the Irish government cartel. Robbing, lying, fake hypocrites! WE DESPISE YOU!” another since-deleted tweet read. “TV3, what’s up? TG4, conas atá! [How are you!] Into the bin with RTE!”

McGregor then upped the ante on his rant by calling out the entire Irish government.

“I despise our government!” he declared. “To even lambast RTE in the oireachtas [parliament] in some sort of high and mighty position is in itself the absolute height of hypocrisy! Let’s see your books now! The amount of corruption in Ireland is horrific. A nation in shambles, ran by lizards!”

It’s clear that McGregor is feeling attacked and unappreciated by those in power in his home country. It doesn’t help that he was accused of (another) sexual assault recently. Perhaps if he stopped randomly punching people and getting himself into legal trouble, he would receive better coverage?