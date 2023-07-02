Conor McGregor’s scandal-ridden night with the Miami Head during game four of the NBA finals may have cost him a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal.

McGregor made headlines on June 9th when a promotional appearance to push his TIDL pain spray went sideways. “The Notorious” was supposed to punch Heat mascot Bernie in the face as part of a fun skit. Was he supposed to drop a coffin nail on the mascot as he lay on the court, sending the poor guy inside the suit to the ER? Probably not.

Then things got way worse: a woman attending the game accused McGregor of raping her, and Miami Heat staff of enabling the incident. Investigations are ongoing regarding the incident, but none of it is a good look for the Irish sports star OR the Miami Heat. We’d say it’s probably the worst look. Definitely not the kind of thing that kicks off a positive business relationship.

So we’re not surprised to hear reports from Page Six that the Heat have nixed a deal to have TIDL Sports as the team’s ‘official pain relief partner.’ The sponsorship arrangement would have involved having the TIDL logo on Heat jerseys, as well. But not any more.

“This was very bad for an otherwise crystal clean organization,” an insider told Page Six. “I can’t imagine the Heat brass want the Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys — it’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through.”

McGregor and his representatives deny the accusations against him, classifying the situation as a shakedown. That’s not about to sooth upset Miami Heat executives, who now find themselves tied to the extremely disturbing allegations shared by the woman accusing McGregor.