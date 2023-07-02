Video: Alex Pereira reacts to Sean Strickland’s TKO win at UFC Vegas 76

Sean Strickland had a former foe watching his fight.

Strickland was victorious in his fifth UFC main event last night (Sat., Jul. 1, 2023) from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas when he defeated Abus Magomedov via second-round TKO (watch highlights). Strickland picked up a Performance of the Night for his impressive finish.

After the UFC Vegas 76 main event, former opponent Alex Pereira congratulated his new buddy and released a clip of his watching the finish of the fight.

In the video, Pereira’s wife asked his thoughts on the fight, and he responded with, “Is this news to you?“ - meaning he knew the fight would go the way it did, which makes sense because he trained with Strickland a few weeks ago in Connecticut.

Pereira knocked out Strickland at UFC 276 last July to earn a Middleweight championship but have since become friends.

“Poatan” returns to action against Jan Blachowicz later this month at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UT.

