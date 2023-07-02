Sean Strickland wants ‘owed’ UFC title shot: ‘I’ve f—king paid my dues, give me that s—t’ | UFC Vegas 76

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Sean Strickland wants a title shot.

Strickland picked up his fourth UFC main event win at UFC Vegas 76 last night (Sat., Jul 1, 2023) when he finished Abus Magomedov in the second round via TKO from inside the Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights).

While Magomedov was unranked and a very risky fight for Strickland to take, the No. 7 ranked Middleweight feels like he is owed a shot at Israel Adesanya’s championship.

“F—k, man. It needs to happen, you guys,” Strickland told the media during the UFC Vegas 76 post-fight press conference. “We know Izzy is on f—king repeat, dude. They tried to bring Abus - this is what the UFC said, ‘Man, the middleweight division is stagnant. Let’s get Abus in here. He might beat Sean.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah right, mother f—ker, wait until you see what happens. Every time they’ve tried to bring new blood, [like] the Frenchie I fought before, I sent him home. This guy, I sent him back. Every time they try to bring new blood in, I send them back. Give me the f—king title. I earned it...I paid my dues. I’ve f—king paid my dues. Give me that sh-t.”

Strickland is correct that Adesanya is lapping everyone and wants a fresh new challenger, which he is. He has also paid his dues in 2023 by defeating two up-and-coming prospects and defending his place in the top 15.

With Adesanya currently opponent-less for UFC 293 in Sept, Strickland made a statement that should get the champion’s attention, and he thinks if Robert Whittaker defeats Dricus Du Plessis next week at UFC 290, he’s got next.

