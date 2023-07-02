Sean Strickland reacts to Mel Gibson watching his fight live: ‘I’m surprised he wasn’t rooting for Germany’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Sean Strickland roasted a Hollywood legend.

Strickland picked up a big win at UFC Vegas 76 last night (Sat., Jul 1, 2023) when he finished Abus Magomedov in the second round via TKO from inside the Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights). Strickland picked up a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus and improved his UFC main event record to 4-1.

After his main event win, Strickland fist-bumped Mel Gibson, who was in attendance for UFC Vegas 76.

Sean Strickland meets Mel Gibson pic.twitter.com/AJxUqxGOY2 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 2, 2023

During the UFC Vegas 76 post-fight conference (watch here), Strickland reacted to quickly meeting Gibson and questioned who he was really rooting for.

“That’s a crazy motherf—ker, dude. I’m surprised he wasn’t rooting for Germany,” Strickland told MMAMania.com. “Too soon? When you take those f—king drugs, you say crazy s—t, right?”

Strickland’s UFC Vegas 76 opponent Magomedov lives and fights out of Dusseldorf, Germany but is of Russian descent. In 2006, Gibson went on a racist tirade about Jews when arrested for a DUI, which is what Strickland’s Germany comment was about.

“Mel Gibson is the man,” Strickland continued. “You ever see Get The Gringo, or whatever? I love that guy; he’s f—king nuts. That’s who I want to be when I’m crazy and old - just less racist. I’m just kidding; I don’t think Mel Gibson is a racist, I think he’s f—king nuts.”

