Conor McGregor funeral brawl update: Pub issues statement on ‘upset’ UFC star

Former UFC champion and current TUF 31 coach Conor McGregor was involved in yet another high-profile incident this week, getting mixed up in a funeral brawl at Saddle Club on Roman Road in Birkenhead, United Kingdom.

Watch the chaotic video here.

Management from Saddle Club subsequently issued an update and clarification on the events that took place last Tuesday, insisting that McGregor handled himself like a gentleman before being whisked away by security.

From the Saddle Club Facebook page:

The management would like to clarify the events of 18/7/23. Mr Conor McGregor attended an intimate family funeral here at the Saddle Club.

Subject to speculation Mr. McGregor presented himself as a gentleman would when attending a family funeral. He was courteous, polite and well mannered to all our staff and members when in communal areas through the time he was here, taking pictures, signing autographs and donating to certain charities on behalf of the family. When the incident occurred, Mr. McGregor was upset by the actions of certain people attending the funeral and Mr. McGregor’s security detail decided it necessary to leave to avoid unnecessary speculation and attention.

We would ask that you please respect our privacy and the privacy of our members.

Here at the Saddle Club we offer a private and secure venue, we have held a number of high profile functions in the past and will continue to do so.

Privacy of our customers, families and guests is our priority and we will not be commenting on any speculation regarding persons attending a private function.

Any incidents that do occur are handed to and dealt with by the police directly.

Fortunately, no whiskey-hating geezers were injured in the altercation.

“Notorious” has a reputation for bringing trouble (and foot stomps) wherever he goes, so at this stage it’s hard to differentiate between events started by McGregor and events featuring McGregor, especially when not everyone is in on the joke.

No charges are expected to be filed in the Saddle Club melee.

McGregor, 35, has not competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier back in summer 2021. He was scheduled to return against fellow TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler at some point later this year; however, those plans appear to be on hold until further notice.