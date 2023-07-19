Face off! Tom Aspinall stares down Marcin Tybura ahead of UFC London, trolls ‘Tybur’ in Polish (Video)

First face off!! Heavyweights @AspinallMMA and @MarcinTybura just squared off ahead of #UFCLondon ... ...and Tom can speak Polish!! pic.twitter.com/OzypVMgqTj

UFC heavyweight phenom Tom Aspinall will (finally) return from knee surgery to throw down against fellow 265-pound bruiser Marcin Tybura atop the UFC London fight card this Sat. (July 22, 2023) inside The O2 in London, England. The promotion had both combatants face off earlier this week, where Aspinall took the opportunity to troll his Polish foe.

The surgically-repaired Aspinall (12-3) has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes in summer 2022, a bout that ended in just 15 seconds after the former BAMMA banger blew out his knee. As for Tybura (24-7), ranked five spots below Aspinall at No. 10, he’s currently the winner of two straight. After outpointing Alexander Romanov at UFC 278, “Tybur” captured a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Vegas 68.

UFC London will also feature the return of “Meatball” Molly McCann, who tangles with Julija Stoliarenko in flyweight co-main event action. Elsewhere on the card, Davey Grant and Daniel Marcos hook ‘em up at 135 pounds. In addition, Andre Fili will look to climb the featherweight ladder at the expense of local hero Nathaniel Wood.

Related White Teases Aspinall Vs Jones Title Fight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Aspinall vs. Tybura” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.