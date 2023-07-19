Video: Conor McGregor leaves Liverpool pub in a hurry following brawl

Conor McGregor continues to generate controversy wherever he goes.

It seems like almost every week there’s a new incident we have to cover. Last night on ESPN’s The Ultimate Fighter, Team McGregor finally earned a win after Rico DiSciullo knocked out Hunter Azure with some nasty ground and pound (watch the highlights here). But that’s likely to be overshadowed by another seedy incident involving “The Notorious” at a Liverpool pub.

Right now there’s a lot of rumor and speculation about the incident, but here’s what we know: Conor was in Liverpool with his family for the wake of his aunt Pamela McGregor. On Tuesday night he ended up at a pub called The Saddle in Wirral where a brawl broke out. There’s footage of a big fight happening inside the pub, but it’s unclear who’s actually involved.

Supposedly the row inside the pub in Birkenhead with mcgregor pic.twitter.com/8zzhmVr9f7 — aney stokes (@VideosIrish) July 18, 2023

Footage filmed by onlookers outside captured him leaving the scene in a hurry with security.

Rumours flying around that conor mcgregor just broke someone up in the saddle pub in Birkenhead pic.twitter.com/j1g4z4Uh2D — aney stokes (@VideosIrish) July 18, 2023

Police showed up to investigate an ‘altercation’ and a statement was issued.

“We were called to The Saddle pub in Prenton, Wirral, at 7:50pm last night, Tuesday, July 18, to reports of an altercation,” the statement to Mirror Fighting read. “Officers attended the pub and spoke to a number of people. Further enquiries are being carried out to establish what has taken place but at this stage no complaints have been made and nobody has been arrested.”

In a since-deleted Twitter voice note, McGregor referenced whatever happened by saying “Murder, murder, everybody out. Scousers on the golly! Birkenhead is McGregor’s!”

As you’d expect with Conor McGregor’s involvement, there’s a crazy rumor mill churning out salacious stories on what may or may not have happened. But let’s be clear: there’s no solid evidence at this point McGregor was even involved in the fracas that broke out. We’ll leave the unconfirmed details alone until a clearer picture starts to come out.