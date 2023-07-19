 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev reportedly targeted for UFC 294, but Khamzat has ‘better opponent’ in mind

Andrew Richardson
MMA: AUG 20 UFC 278 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The Middleweight division is currently in a state of chaos and uncertainty, centered around a pair of major players. The wildness begins with Paulo Costa, the Brazilian banger who was scheduled to face Ikram Aliskerov next weekend at UFC 291.

Well, sort of. Costa himself said the match up was announced but assigned, and we’ve never seen direct confirmation from “Borrachinha” that the fight was happening. Similar to the canned Robert Whittaker booking last year, it would seem Costa is holding true to his word and remaining on the sidelines for this one as well.

Maybe Aliskerov will fight Roman Dolidze instead?

Regardless, Costa has been online hinting that he’s been pulled from that match up because he has bigger fish to fry. Specifically, he’s hinted at undefeated star Khamzat Chimaev as his next opponent. Earlier today, a first report from MMA Melotto targets Costa vs. Chimaev for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi this coming October. Communicating in his usual mix of questionable English, one word answers, and emojis, Costa seemingly confirmed as much.

Costa has been calling to fight Khamzat for the better part of a year now, ever since the two had an explosive interaction at the UFC Performance Institute. Chimaev’s future remains uncertain, as he’s flirted with both returning to Welterweight and jumping up to Middleweight. Since he’s desperate for a fight, Chimaev would surely jump at the willing “Borrachinha” in Abu Dhabi, right?

Maybe not. Chimaev tweeted at a misspelled Costa earlier, “You are a bum now, I have a better opponent.”

Our best guess is Jared Cannonier, the top-ranked Middleweight contender who’s fresh off a brutal victory over Marvin Vettori. Recent insider info seems to reveal “The Killa Gorilla” as Chimaev’s next opponent, but there remains no official announcement.

If Cannonier vs. Khamzat is the booking ... who is Paulo Costa going to fight?!?

Insomnia

Credit to Stephen Thompson, that man shows up to fight in incredible shape even at 40 years of age.

Paying money to get WWE slammed is a rough situation.

Phil De Fries celebrated his latest title defense in style.

Instead of getting a well-deserved ranked opponent, Caio Borralho is being rewarded with a dangerous 6’5” relative unknown in Nursulton Ruziboev. Ouch!

Minor Twitter drama: somebody was impersonation Nazim Sadykhov and talking trash to Terrance McKinney, but the real Nazim won out!

I think most regular people have a false idea about just how many low kicks they could handle.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Spinning shots as an opponent steps forward are so clean when timed properly.

Another gorgeous example of a perfectly timed power shot:

Two knockouts for the price of one, and a bit of bonus Muay Thai history!

Random Land

Some dangerous stunts.

Midnight Music: R&B, 1960

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

