TUF 31 results video, full Ep. 8 recap | McGregor vs. Chandler

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is back on the air later tonight (Tues., July 18, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN for Ep. 8 of the long-running combat sports reality show, featuring head coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler leading respective squads of lightweight and bantamweight contestants. Remember, immediate replays of TUF 31 are available on ESPN+ (sign up here) following each episode, or you can save yourself an hour and just read our complete just as soon as tonight’s episode wraps.

Missed last week’s show? No problem! Get full results and recap videos right here.

Here’s where we stand heading into Episode 8:

Team McGregor:

135 lbs.: Mando Gutierrez (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Trevor Wells (No. 2)

135 lbs.: Carlos Vera (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Rico DiSciullo (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Lee Hammond (No. 1)

155 lbs.: Nate Jennerman (No. 2)

155 lbs.: Aaron McKenzie (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Landon Quinones Stewart (No. 4)

Team Chandler:

135 lbs.: Hunter Azure (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (No. 2)

135 lbs.: Timur Valiev (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Cody Gibson (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Jason Knight (No. 1)

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (No. 2)

155 lbs.: Roosevelt Roberts (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh (No. 4)

Coach Chandler and his team of UFC veterans are up seven fights to zero.

Team McGregor has just one more fight to avoid a quarterfinals shutout. It will be up to Rico DiSciullo to defeat Team Chandler bantamweight Hunter Azure TONIGHT on ESPN, so be sure to tune in and catch all the reality show drama at 10 p.m. ET!