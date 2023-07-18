Islam Makhachev challenges fellow champion to UFC 294 superfight: ‘What do you think?’

Islam Makhachev is in need of an opponent for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Oct. 21, 2023.

Expected to compete at the event since its announcement, the reigning Lightweight champion, Makhachev’s, most likely options quickly dwindled after UFC 289 and UFC 290 the past two months (June 10, 2023, and July 8, 2023). The UFC 289 co-main event between top 155-pound contenders, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, was the No. 1 contender bout, resulting in a first round technical knockout for Oliveira (watch highlights). Unfortunately, Oliveira has since stated he won’t be ready in time for a potential rematch with Makhachev, who won the title from him at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022.

The next best possibility for Makhachev (24-1) was another rematch, but with reigning Featherweight titlist, Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev, 31, earned a unanimous decision win over Volkanovski at UFC 284 this past February 2023 (watch highlights). “The Great” just returned to action in his 145-pound weight class, defending his crown against Yair Rodriguez via a third round technical knockout (watch highlights). Volkanovski had surgery on his left arm yesterday (Mon., July 17, 2023), according to Ariel Helwani, which will require six weeks of rehab. In theory, that match up could still be made, but Makhachev is now calling for a different champion to fight.

“UFC Abu Dhabi, October 21st. Makhachev vs [Leon] Edwards. What do you think? @ufc @espnmma,” Makhachev tweeted.

Makhachev has expressed interest in eventually challenging for Welterweight gold, it’s just a matter of when. The current 170-pound champion, Edwards, seems destined for a date with Colby Covington as his next title defense, but nothing has been made official after teases of the upcoming pairing date back to Edwards’ most recent victory in March 2023.

Meanwhile, more top Lightweights, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, are currently gearing up for a violence-filled Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title rematch at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023. If the winner of that fight miraculously comes out unscathed, they too make for a potential option to challenge Makhachev in what would be the champion’s second title defense.