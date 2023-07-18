UFC fighter who went viral for legendary head kick offers $25,000 knockout bounty, draws ‘Lazy’ counteroffer

25k To Any Welterweight That Knock Me Out In Next Fight August or September. pic.twitter.com/AUMYFI5gsb

Joaquin Buckley is tired of waiting for an available welterweight.

That’s why “New Mansa” is sweetening the deal and now pledging a $25,000 bonus to any 170-pound fighter who can defeat him by knockout. And while the viral sensation offered up a couple of high-profile names, it sounds like Buckley is open to fighting just about anyone who can agree to his current timetable.

“I have not heard word from the UFC yet about a fight getting lined up,” Buckley said. “I’ve been looking for that [Jack Della Maddalena] fight, Ian Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, but it don’t even matter now. It doesn’t matter who I fight at this point, I want to fight in August. I want to fight in September. So this is a callout to everybody in the welterweight division. If you wanna see your boy, please let me know. And also, I’m gonna make a little addition: If you knock my ass out, I‘ll give you $25,000 extra out of my own pocket.”

International sensation Abdoul Abdouraguimov, who is looking to make his Octagon debut at UFC Paris in September, accepts the challenge — and even has an offer of his own.

Hey mister Buckley @Newmansa94 I am ready , 25k for you if you knock me out let's go #UfcParis #LazyKing pic.twitter.com/QcL3pb2aQ7 — ABDOUL ABDOURAGUIMOV (@LazyKingMMA) July 18, 2023

“Hello Mr. Buckley, ‘Lazy King’ here. First of all, good morning, good afternoon, good evening, how are you sir? After all, we are gentlemen, so let’s not forget our manners,” the 27 year-old Abdouraguimov said. “I’m the one who accepts your challenge so I am ready to fight you Sept. 2 in Paris. And also, I’m the one who is challenging you, so I will give you $25k if you knock me out. You are not the only cowboy in the town, there is another cowboy. ‘Lazy King.’ I’m already in my car ready to go.”

Buckley (16-6) is coming off a technical knockout victory over Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 73 last May, snapping a two-fight losing streak at middleweight. As for Abdouraguimov (16-1), a two-division titleholder for ARES FC, he’s the winner of six straight, with all six victories coming by way of knockout or submission.

Your move, matchmakers.