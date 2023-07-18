New UFC rankings: Jack Della Maddalena jumps past Ian Machado Garry after close win at UFC Vegas 77

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its UFC Vegas 77 fight card, which took place last Sat. night (July 15, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a big night for the winners of the main and co-main event, who both saw improvements in the official rankings update on Tuesday morning.
Mayra Bueno Silva jumped seven spots to No. 3 at 135 pounds after submitting former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. “Sheetara” also took over for “The Preacher’s Daughter” at No. 14 on the women’s pound-for-pound list. In the men’s welterweight division, Jack Della Maddalena jumped past fellow 170-pound prospect Ian Machado Garry, landing at No. 13 with his split decision victory over Basil Hafez in “Sin City.”
Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:
Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.
Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).
MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
1. (T) Jon Jones
1. (T) Alexander Volkanovski
3. Islam Makhachev
4. Leon Edwards
5. Israel Adesanya
6. Aljamain Sterling
7. Charles Oliveira
8. Kamaru Usman
9. Alexandre Pantoja
10. Jiri Prochazka
11. Alex Pereira
12. Max Holloway
13. Dustin Poirier
14. Jamahal Hill
15. Brandon Moreno
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Alexandre Pantoja
1. Brandon Moreno
2. Deiveson Figueiredo
3. Amir Albazi
4. Brandon Royval
5. Kai Kara France
6. Matheus Nicolau
7. Alex Perez
8. Matt Schnell
9. Manel Kape
10. Tim Elliott
11. Muhammad Mokaev
12. Su Mudaerji
13. Tagir Ulanbekov
14. Steve Erceg
15. David Dvorak
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Aljamain Sterling
1. Merab Dvalishvili
2. Sean O’Malley
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Cory Sandhagen
5. Petr Yan
6. Marlon Vera
7. Rob Font
8. Song Yadong
9. Dominick Cruz
10. Pedro Munhoz
11. Umar Nurmagomedov
12. Ricky Simon
13. Adrian Yanez
14. Chris Gutierrez
15. Jonathan Martinez
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Alexander Volkanovski
1. Max Holloway
2. Yair Rodriguez
3. Brian Ortega
4. Arnold Allen
5. Ilia Topuria
6. Josh Emmett
7. Calvin Kattar
8. Chan Sung Jung
9. Giga Chikadze
10. Movsar Evloev
11. Sodiq Yusuff
12. Bryce Mitchell
13. Dan Ige
14. Edson Barboza
15. Alex Caceres
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Islam Makhachev
1. Charles Oliveira
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Justin Gaethje
4. Beneil Dariush
5. Michael Chandler
6. Rafael Fiziev
7. Mateusz Gamrot
8. Arman Tsarukyan
9. Rafael dos Anjos
10. Dan Hooker
11. Grant Dawson
12. Jalin Turner
13. Renato Moicano
14. Damir Ismagulov
15. Matt Frevola
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Leon Edwards
1. Kamaru Usman
2. Colby Covington
3. Belal Muhammed
4. Khamzat Chimaev
5. Gilbert Burns
6. Shavkat Rakhmonov
7. Stephen Thompson
8. (T) Geoff Neal
8. (T) Sean Brady
10. Vicente Luque
11. Neil Magny
12. Michael Chiesa
13. Jack Della Maddalena +1
14. Ian Machado Garry -1
15. Michel Pereira
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Israel Adesanya
1. Dricus Du Plessis
2. Alex Pereira
3. Robert Whittaker
4. Jared Cannonier
5. Marvin Vettori
6. Sean Strickland
7. Paulo Costa
8. Derek Brunson
9. Roman Dolidze
10. Jack Hermansson
11. Brendan Allen
12. Kelvin Gastelum
13. Nassourdine Imavov
14. Andre Muniz
15. Chris Curtis
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jamahal Hill
1. Jiri Prochazka
2. Magomed Ankalaev
3. Jan Blachowicz
4. Aleksandar Rakic
5. (T) Nikita Krylov
5. (T) Johnny Walker
7. Anthony Smith
8. Volkan Oezdemir
9. Paul Craig
10. Ryan Spann
11. Azamat Murzakanov
12. Dominick Reyes
13. Khalil Rountree
14. Jim Crute
15. Dustin Jacoby
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1. Sergei Pavlovich
2. Ciryl Gane
3. Stipe Miocic
4. Curtis Blaydes
5. Tom Aspinall
6. Tai Tuivasa
7. Alexander Volkov
8. Serghei Spivac
9. Jailton Almeida
10. Marcin Tybura
11. Derrick Lewis
12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
13. Alexandr Romanov
14. Chris Daukaus
15. Blagoy Ivanov
WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Alexa Grasso
2. Valentina Shevchenko
3. Weili Zhang
4. Rose Namajunas
5. Julianna Pena
6. Carla Esparza
7. Erin Blanchfield
8. Jessica Andrade
9. Yan Xiaonan
10. Manon Fiorot +1
11. Taila Santos -1
12. Amanda Lemos
13. Raquel Pennington
14. Mayra Bueno Silva *NR
15. Tatiana Suarez
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Zhang Weili
1. Carla Esparza
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Yan Xiaonan
4. Amanda Lemos
5. Jessica Andrade
6. Virna Jandiroba
7. Mackenzie Dern
8. Marina Rodriguez
9. Tecia Torres
10. Tatiana Suarez
11. Amanda Ribas
12. Luana Pinheiro
13. Michelle Waterson
14. Tabatha Ricci
15. Angela Hill
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Alexa Grasso
1. Valentina Shevchenko
2. Manon Fiorot
3. (T) Talia Santos
3. (T) Erin Blanchfield
5. Jessica Andrade
6. Katlyn Chookagian
7. Lauren Murphy
8. Maycee Barber
9. Jennifer Maia
10. Viviane Araújo
11. Amanda Ribas
12. Casey O’Neill
13. Andrea Lee
14. Tracy Cortez
15. Jasmine Jasudavicius
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: VACANT
1. Julianna Pena
2. Raquel Pennington
3. Mayra Bueno Silva +7
4. Ketlen Vieira
5. Holly Holm -2
6. Irene Aldana -1
7. Pannie Kianzad -1
8. Yana Santos -1
9. Macy Chiasson
10. Karol Rosa -2
11. Miesha Tate
12. Norma Dumont +1
13. Julia Avila -1
14. Josiane Nunes
15. Chelsea Chandler
You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the heavyweight division, following the UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Tybura” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (July 22, 2023) at O2 Arena in London, England.
For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.
