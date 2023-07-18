New UFC rankings: Jack Della Maddalena jumps past Ian Machado Garry after close win at UFC Vegas 77

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its UFC Vegas 77 fight card, which took place last Sat. night (July 15, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a big night for the winners of the main and co-main event, who both saw improvements in the official rankings update on Tuesday morning.

Mayra Bueno Silva jumped seven spots to No. 3 at 135 pounds after submitting former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. “Sheetara” also took over for “The Preacher’s Daughter” at No. 14 on the women’s pound-for-pound list. In the men’s welterweight division, Jack Della Maddalena jumped past fellow 170-pound prospect Ian Machado Garry, landing at No. 13 with his split decision victory over Basil Hafez in “Sin City.”

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. (T) Jon Jones

1. (T) Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Alexandre Pantoja

10. Jiri Prochazka

11. Alex Pereira

12. Max Holloway

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Jamahal Hill

15. Brandon Moreno

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. Tim Elliott

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Rob Font

8. Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Adrian Yanez

14. Chris Gutierrez

15. Jonathan Martinez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Chan Sung Jung

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Bryce Mitchell

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Dan Hooker

11. Grant Dawson

12. Jalin Turner

13. Renato Moicano

14. Damir Ismagulov

15. Matt Frevola

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. (T) Geoff Neal

8. (T) Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Neil Magny

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Jack Della Maddalena +1

14. Ian Machado Garry -1

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Dricus Du Plessis

2. Alex Pereira

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Sean Strickland

7. Paulo Costa

8. Derek Brunson

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Brendan Allen

12. Kelvin Gastelum

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Andre Muniz

15. Chris Curtis

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. (T) Nikita Krylov

5. (T) Johnny Walker

7. Anthony Smith

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig

10. Ryan Spann

11. Azamat Murzakanov

12. Dominick Reyes

13. Khalil Rountree

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Sergei Pavlovich

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tom Aspinall

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Derrick Lewis

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Chris Daukaus

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Julianna Pena

6. Carla Esparza

7. Erin Blanchfield

8. Jessica Andrade

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Manon Fiorot +1

11. Taila Santos -1

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Mayra Bueno Silva *NR

15. Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Tecia Torres

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Luana Pinheiro

13. Michelle Waterson

14. Tabatha Ricci

15. Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. (T) Talia Santos

3. (T) Erin Blanchfield

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Jennifer Maia

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Andrea Lee

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Mayra Bueno Silva +7

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Holly Holm -2

6. Irene Aldana -1

7. Pannie Kianzad -1

8. Yana Santos -1

9. Macy Chiasson

10. Karol Rosa -2

11. Miesha Tate

12. Norma Dumont +1

13. Julia Avila -1

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the heavyweight division, following the UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Tybura” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (July 22, 2023) at O2 Arena in London, England.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.