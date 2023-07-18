Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to fight in a big money boxing bout on August 5th in Dallas, Texas. But Jake Paul is already looking forward to another fight: against Nate Diaz in the PFL SmartCage.

“For all the clowns saying ‘Why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage?’ I made that offer to him from the start,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “$10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan.”

Paul has been talking about the Diaz match-up potentially being a two-fight deal, and he is still set to make his PFL debut sometime early next year. A fight with Diaz in the cage would certainly make both men a lot of money, so why not?

Inside Fighting caught up with Nate Diaz to ask him about the offer.

“We’ll see what happens,” Diaz said. “Get this fight out of the way.”

Pressed on if the MMA match-up may happen, Diaz replied “Yeah, probably.”

Jake Paul and the PFL will have to adjust their offer upwards, though.

“Gonna cost more than that, dawg,” Diaz said with a laugh as he got into his truck to leave.

That just goes to show you how much money Nate Diaz is making now that he’s free from his UFC contract. No one other than Conor McGregor is making $10+ million dollars per fight in the UFC. Now Diaz, who has never held a championship belt, is set to make more than that against Jake Paul — provided his legions of fans actually buy the pay-per-view and don’t pirate it.

The PFL’s Superfight Division is set up to share 50% of pay-per-view profits with the athletes competing, so Paul vs. Diaz could certainly pay out what Diaz wants. It sounds like he’s interested in a big guarantee, though. Would the PFL pay it? Given their aggressive moves over the past several months, we’re willing to bet yes.