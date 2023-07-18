 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul offers Nate Diaz $10 million for PFL fight

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 279: Diaz v Ferguson Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

A lot of fight fans aren’t optimistic about Nate Diaz’s chances against Jake Paul.

Despite his experience in the ring with champions like Andre Ward, Diaz is still an underdog to the social media star. The reasoning is pretty simple: like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva before him, Diaz is a smaller and older MMA fighter stepping into his opponent’s field.

Youth and size count for quite a bit in the ring, but what about the cage? Diaz has over 30 fights worth of professional MMA experience, and he’s fought the best of the best in the last ten years. Heck, it wasn’t terribly long ago that he threw down with Leon Edwards, the current Welterweight champion!

Surely, Diaz would stand a better chance in the cage, where his experience and jiu-jitsu black belt could really come into play. Despite those potential advantages, Jake Paul revealed on Twitter that he wasn’t against facing Diaz in the Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) smart cage.

In fact, he’s offering an eight-figure sum for the opportunity.

“For all the clowns saying ‘why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage,’” Paul tweeted. “I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan. #PaulDiaz”

Since Paul has equity in PFL and will make a significant percentage of any pay-per-view (PPV) buys moved when he debuts, it makes sense that Paul would pursue a high-profile opponent like Diaz. However, this could really be a case of the young star biting off more than he could chew.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the boxing match goes first.

Insomnia

In fairness, Paulo Costa has said since Day 1 that his fight vs. Iskram Aliskerov isn’t happening. Make the Sean Strickland fight already!

Alex Pereira is clearly a man who enjoys nature, violence, and the two mixed together.

Regional MMA promotions provide an endless source of strange happenings.

Of all the people to piss off in a sparring match, “The Ax Murderer” Wanderlei Silva is probably not that guy.

Confirmed: BJ Penn and Georges St. Pierre are indeed mortal enemies. It’s time for a third fight!

Some smack talk featuring Joaquim Buckley, Kevin Holland, and the Welterweight division.

The prognosis is ... not great for Jamahal Hill. Here’s to wishing “Sweet Dreams” a quick recovery!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Superlek beat up Khalilov so badly that his corner told him, “You can’t stand with this guy.” Good advice aside from the obvious problem that it wasn’t an MMA fight!

Right hand over the top couldn’t miss!

Nasty.

Random Land

This section doesn’t often feature uplifting news — such is the nature of the internet — but I’m always happy to share when I do come across it.

Midnight Music: Indie rock, 2009

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

