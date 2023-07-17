Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight card, DAZN PPV lineup for Aug. 5 boxing event in Dallas

Event: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Date: Sat., Aug. 5, 2023

Location: American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas

Broadcast: DAZN PPV (sign up here)

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET Prelims | 8 p.m. ET Main Card

Paul Vs. Diaz Main Event On DAZN PPV:

185 lbs., 10 Rounds: Jake Paul (6-1) vs. Nate Diaz (0-0)

Paul Vs. Diaz Main Card On DAZN PPV (8 p.m. ET):

126 lbs., 10 Rounds: Amanda Serrano (44-2-1) vs. Heather Hardy (24-2) for undisputed featherweight title

168 lbs., 8 Rounds: Chris Avila (3-1) vs. Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1)

135 lbs., 8 Rounds: Ashton Sylve Ashton Sylve (9-0) vs. William Silva (30-4)

168 lbs., 10 Rounds: Shadasia Green (12-0) vs. Olivia Curry (7-1)

Paul Vs. Diaz Prelims Card On DAZN PPV (5 p.m. ET):

147 lbs., 8 Rounds: Alan Sanchez (22-5-1) vs. Angel Beltran (17-1)

165 lbs., 8 Rounds: Kevin Newman II (14-3-1) vs. Quilisto Madera (14-3)

154 lbs., 4 Rounds: José Aguayo (0-1) vs. Noel Cavazos (2-1)

“Nate Diaz was always the plan after Tommy Fury,” Paul said during their recent press conference. “Even in the build-up to Tommy, I was like, ‘It’s Nate Diaz after Tommy Fury.’ So that was always the plan. This is a big fight. This is a fight that I’ve wanted for a long time. Nate got out of his UFC contract and this is probably the biggest fight of the year, only topping me versus Tommy. I’m ready for war. I’m going to do what Conor McGregor couldn’t do, and I’m gonna knock this man out.”

