Conor McGregor makes startling admission after ducking USADA — ‘The drugs don’t work’

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is probably the last person who should be covering “The Drugs Don’t Work” by The Verve, and not because he’s a terrible singer.

“Notorious” is routinely accused of using drugs, everything from steroids to cocaine, and has yet to cooperate with United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), which monitors UFC fighters for drug use both in and out of competition.

“The drugs don’t work, they just make you worse. But I know I’ll see your face again,” the Irishman crooned in a Twitter audio post.

Fans were less than forgiving.

“It sounds like they’re working for you.”

“They definitely worked bro.”

“My guy they are working just fine.”

“As you make money off selling alcohol to a people who have had generations wrecked and ruined by the ‘drug.’”

“As rich as you are, you can’t take singing lessons?”

The oft-drunk McGregor is the co-founder of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey.

McGregor is currently coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 on ESPN, where he managed to dig his team into an 0-7 hole with just one quarterfinal fight remaining. “Notorious” is expected to fight fellow coach Michael Chandler at some point in the near future; however, the promotion has yet to confirm a return date.