The Flash: Ornery Eddie Hearn traumatized by boob tube, wants clout-chasing Kingpyn crew booted from boxing

Daniella Hemsley captured a unanimous decision victory over Aleksandra Daniel as part of the Kingpyn Boxing extravaganza last weekend in Dublin, Ireland, and celebrated her big win by pulling her top up and flashing her breasts.

And just like that, the years of hard work famed boxing promoter Eddie Hearn put into raising his daughters was instantly destroyed.

“The problem today is you want kids to have great role models,” Hearn told Boxing Social. (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “I have two daughters. When my daughters spend time or have met Katie Taylor, it’s the greatest thing that I could ever see – them looking at a female who has achieved so much and shown them that anything’s possible, even when everything’s stacked against you. Anything’s possible. I think what we’re lacking in society at the moment is role models.

“Unfortunately, we now live in a world where role models, or influencers, are not necessarily doing things that the older generation, which I class myself as, or parents would want your kids to see or think is acceptable. (It’s) nothing to do with women, nothing to do with men. You want your kids to behave in a certain way. That’s not a way you’d want your kids to behave, in my opinion. This is only my opinion. But we live in a f*cking mental world. Unfortunately, clout is just being chased all over the place. To each their own.”

I blame Venus de Milo for setting such a bad example.

“My opinion is, I hate it, Hearn continued. “We’ve worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work. One thing we must understand is that ain’t boxing. That needs to be pushed. All that stuff — Misfits, Kingpyn, all that stuff. It needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing, and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is.”

Please people, protect the good name of boxing at all costs!

“It does great numbers. It’s entertainment,” Hearn said about influencer boxing. “It’s all of those things, and what we saw there (with Hemsley). For me, what I’m trying to do and what we’ve been doing for years and years, the sacrifices people have made to be respected – again, it’s not boxing. But at the same time, I think it’s more of a reflection of society than a reflection of good or bad for boxing. I don’t like it.”

Hemsley is not the first female fighter to expose her breasts and is unlikely to be the last. Tai Emery, who gave fans in Thailand a little something extra to cheer for in the wake of her BKFC fight last fall, praised “the wave of brave boobies” to emerge in the months that followed.

Not surprisingly, angry fight fans quickly swarmed Hemsley’s Instagram account to trash the blonde boxer for “making a mockery of the sport,” telling her to “stick to OnlyFans” and to stop “empowering misogynistic men.”

Yes, let’s forget about Kingpyn Boxing and stick to promotions with more dignity and class like Fight Circus, home to such time-honored traditions as the “Wicked Hot Ring Girl Tug of War,” the “Human Piñata,” and of course the “Siamese Twins Boxing Championship.”