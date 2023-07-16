The boxing world is in a bit of an uproar today after a fighter on an Influencer boxing event flashed their breasts in the ring after winning her bout via unanimous decision.

Daniella Hemsley was barely mentioned leading up to the Kingpyn Semifinals event on DAZN, held Saturday night (July 15, 2023) in Dublin, Ireland. But she was certainly the talk of the internet after she lifted her top and exposed herself on the broadcast and to everyone live in the arena.

Hemsley, whose influencer fame comes via her 120,000 Instagram followers, had just defeated Polish Love Island contestant Ola with 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 scores. She was so elated she flashed the crowd, leading to a ton of controversy.

Daniella Hemsley really flashed the live camera after her win pic.twitter.com/vl77RLlIXf — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) July 15, 2023

Now Hemsley is apologizing ... sort of. It’s less of an ‘I feel terrible for the wrong thing I did’ apology and more of an ‘I’m sorry if you are a prude’ apology.

“I DID IT! Ola definitely didn’t have a walk in the park (her words) but Big respect, that was true WAR,” Hemsley wrote on Instagram. “I also apologies to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol.”

Over on Twitter where it’s a wild west and nudity is allowed, she threw up a nude for good measure, writing “In case you missed it.”

The move was widely panned by the boxing world, which still hasn’t decided in general whether Influencer boxing is good for the sport overall or the work of the devil. After Hemsley’s stunt, the devil’s getting a lot of credit, especially from legit women’s boxing champions.

Wow….. this is a step backwards for womens boxing. Stop this shit https://t.co/FEb7cSfMqP — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) July 15, 2023

Mess! Stop f#cking with boxing when there’s young kids that want to have someone to look up to this is not it! https://t.co/mjz2pk07nn — Sandy Ryan (@sandyryan93) July 15, 2023

Note that both of them shared the video because you just gotta see it, even if only to be outraged by it.

We’re not about to pass judgment on the move. As we mentioned, no one cared about Hemsley’s participation on the card until she flashed everyone. Now she’s everywhere. I’d say ‘Social media influencer does edgy thing for attention’ is hardly news any more, but clearly it is.