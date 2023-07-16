Did UFC 291 just gain a real title fight?

For the past two months, UFC 291 on July 29th has been advertised as being headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, fighting for the semi-official Baddest Mother F—er belt. It’s not a proper UFC championship, but it’ll do in a pinch when the promotion can’t scrabble together something real.

Well, they may have just added something real to UFC 291.

Late last week, Jamahal Hill announced he was relinquishing the UFC light heavyweight title after injuring his Achilles tendon. Now all of a sudden eagle-eyed fans are noticing bar broadcast Facebook ads from the UFC promoting UFC 291 as having TWO title fights: Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier ... and Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira!

So it looks like the UFC light heavyweight title may be on the line in Salt Lake City. Sure, it’s a bit of an odd bout to make for the 205 pound strap. Alex Pereira has never competed at light heavyweight in the UFC. Jan Blachowicz is coming off a disappointing showing in his last fight against Magomed Ankalaev. That was also for the vacant light heavyweight belt and ended in a split draw. People were so unimpressed with the fight the UFC just decided neither guy deserved it and moved on to Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira.

But both Jan and Alex are already on UFC 291, so why not? We have to agree with that sentiment. The light heavyweight division has been a mess since Jon Jones relinquished the title to move up to heavyweight. No one can seem to hold onto the belt. Either they lose it in a fight or the UFC not-so-subtly ‘asks’ them to relinquish it after an injury. At this point anything that gets the division moving again is okay by us.

Don’t ask why Jamahal Hill wasn’t defending the light heavyweight strap at UFC 291 to begin with. Just be happy that the belt will now be on the line. If, that is, this advertisement from the UFC is a proper leak and not just some intern mess-up.

We’ll keep you informed of any more developments on the UFC 291 front as they come.