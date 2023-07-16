Latest news and updates related to the potential cage fight between tech billionaires and corporate rivals, Elon Musk (Tesla, Twitter) vs. Mark Zuckerberg (Meta).

Conor McGregor is back in New York City taking in the sights, promoting his new stout beer, and apparently training for his upcoming TUF 31 coaches’ fight with Michael Chandler, date TBA.

What kind of training McGregor is getting on the road is unclear, but he certainly has the financial resources to move his camp wherever he’d like. Yesterday he was at the New York Athletic Club, which he pumped up as a great place to get some sparring done. As he left he was mobbed by fans and paparazzi who peppered him with questions.

One of those questions (video via Adam’s Apple) was about the much-hyped Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight, which UFC president Dana White continues to insist is very real and could actually happen.

“I’m interested. Are they gonna go ahead with it? Is it gonna happen?” Conor said, echoing all of us. “If it happens under the UFC banner, I’m with it. It has to happen under the UFC banner, and I’m with it.”

“I hope they go ahead with it,” he added. “Their pockets might be large, but is the talk cheap? They said it. Are they gonna do it now? I’m excited to see how it unfolds.”

Asked if he’d train Musk or Zuckerberg, McGregor at first declined before saying he’d be willing to “do a bit of work with them.”

“I’m training for my fight,” he specified. As for how that training is going? “Really good, really good ... I’m ready to fight.”

McGregor also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fights before finishing his interview with a bang.

“A lot of great fights,” he declared. “And the Mac’s coming back this year!”

But is the talk cheap? He said it. Is he gonna do it now? We’re excited to see how it unfolds.

To checkout the latest and greatest “Zuckerberg vs. Musk” news and notes click here.