Chael Sonnen rips Tyson Fury for accepting boxing match against Francis Ngannou: ‘You’re a bully, and you’re a scumbag’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - “The Bad Guy” isn’t a fan of Tyson Fury.

Last week it was announced that Fury will be boxing former UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou later this year on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Much of the combat sports fandom rejected the matchup, calling it a ‘pointless mismatch,’ but no matter what anyone says, Ngannou was the real winner because he got the fight and payday he was looking for.

Former UFC title challenger turned YouTuber Chael Sonnen scoffed at the “ridiculous” fight in a recent interview with The Schmo.

“It’s the most ridiculous sporting competition of our lifetime,” Sonnen said. “Let me give you an example. Take the Lakers and the real Lakers right back when they had the guy named Shaq and Kobe Bryant; rest his soul. I don’t know if LeBron was ever on that team. But remember when they were really good? And you got Phil Jackson as a coach; take them and go put them against [Tom] Brady and The Patriots. Right? You got these great teams, but you’re gonna go do it under football rules. Do you see how stupid it is? Do you see why it’s never happened? You see why it’s never even been discussed? That’s what’s happening here.

Sonnen then dissed Fury for taking the fight against Ngannou.

“What kind of a scumbag is Fury, though, man? I really gotta tell you, Fury broke my heart. I liked this guy, and I liked the entertainment. I like so many things about him,” Sonnen said. You take a guy like Fury, who God made huge, gave great coaches, great training partners, great experiences, too. He has weapons and tools that other men can’t deal with if they’re not armed. And he’s going to choose to use those to beat up a guy who’s at least 37 with no experience and is on one leg. That’s a bully, and it’s a scumbag. I would never do that to somebody...Jesse James made a lot of money, and there’s hitmen that made a lot of money. I mean, there’s things that you can do, but you own it. You’re a bully, and you’re a scumbag.”

Currently, Fury is a -1000 favorite to beat Ngannou, who has never competed in boxing.

Fury was last in action when he finished rival Derek Chisora in London last year.

Ngannou signed with the PFL earlier this year after vacating his UFC Heavyweight championship after a nasty contract dispute with his former employers.