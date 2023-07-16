Jack Della Maddalena hopes to be rebooked with Sean Brady in Sydney but doesn’t think Brady wants to travel

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Jack Della Maddalena still wants his original UFC 290 opponent.

Maddalena defeated a very game and dangerous Bassil Hafez last night (Sat., Jul 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 via a split decision inside the UFC Apex. Both men picked up Fight of the Night for their short-notice slugfest.

While it was a close competitive fight, the Australian believes he won due to damage.

I thought [I won]. I thought I landed the bigger shots," Maddalena told MMAMania.com during the UFC Vegas 77 post-fight press conference. "You never know; like when I heard the split decision, I thought it can go either way because the judges are always all over the place. But I felt like I landed the bigger shots, and he was shooting pretty desperately. I feel like, on top; he didn't do a whole lot of damage. So I'll look back on it and see, but I'm glad to get the hand raised, and I'm happy for him, you know, a big opportunity, and he delivered."

As for what is next, Maddalena wants to be rebooked with Sean Brady, who he was scheduled to fight at UFC 290 last weekend.

"I was hoping this could just be a hurdle, and we can get back into the Sean Brady fight, but I want to find Sydney, so I don't think he likes traveling too much. I don't think he'll make the trip, but we'll see what happens. I want to fight in Sydney," Maddalena said on the UFC Post Show.

The 26-year-old added that it doesn't have to be Brady; he will literally fight anyone as long as he gets on the UFC 293 card.

Maddalena is currently on a 15-fight win streak, with five of those wins coming in the UFC.

