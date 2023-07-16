Mayra Bueno Silva laughs at Julianna Pena’s challenge after UFC Vegas 77 win: ‘I will smash you’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Mayra Bueno Silva was amused by Julianna Pena’s Twitter challenge.

Last night (Sat., Jul. 15, 2023), Silva picked up the biggest win of her career when she tapped out former Women’s Bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the second round with a ninja choke from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights). The Brazilian also picked up a $50,000 Performance of the Night.

During her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, she called for a vacant title shot against former champion Pena.

Shortly after Silva’s win, Pena took to Twitter to tell the “Sheetara” to get in line and that she would fight her and Raquel Pennington on the same night.

“Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect. Get in line,” Pena wrote. “I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating?”

During the UFC Vegas 77 post-fight press conference, Silva laughed at Pena’s tweet and said she would smash her.

“Hahaha, she’s funny,” Silva told MMAMania.com. “I love you, Julianna, but I will smash you. I will smash you. You and Raquel at the same time. Look at my fight and look at her fight. Oh, Julianna, shut up.”

A vacant Women’s Bantamweight title fight between Silva and Pena makes a ton of sense right now, but it is unclear what the UFC will do with the current lifeless division.

Silva is currently riding a four-fight win streak with three straight submission wins.

For complete UFC Vegas 77 results, highlights, and overall coverage click HERE.