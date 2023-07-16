Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva squared off in a women’s Bantamweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holm blitzed forward early and cracked her opponent. Bueno Silva advanced and chopped a calf kick in response. The right leg of Bueno Silva was landing well, so Holm jammed her foe into the fence and started working small shots. Back on their feet, Bueno Silva kept advancing and kicking, but she walked into another combo. The action slowed along the fence again, then Holm broke with a nice elbow. Despite her foe’s offense, Bueno Silva continued to advance and started finding her moments, landing some clubbing shots.

Bueno Silva wound up and landed a big right to start the second. Holm sought refuge in the clinch, but Bueno Silva snuck in a ninja choke! By the time Holm realized what was happening, it was already way too late. Holm tried to pull her neck away, but that hold was locked in.

There was no choice but to tap.

This feels like the end of the line for Holm, who is ejected from the title picture that just opened up. Meanwhile, Bueno Silva just might be a real deal contender and new face at 135 lbs! How long has it been since one of those has emerged? She showed off good aggression and effective off the entire bout, a refreshing contrast to Holm’s controlling style.

Result: Mayra Bueno Silva submits Holly Holm via second round guillotine

