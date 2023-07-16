With UFC Vegas 77 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., July 15, 2023) of fights on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
On a night that featured a main event clash between former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and streaking contender Mayra Bueno Silva, a co-headliner pitting welterweight sensation Jack Della Maddalena against short-notice debutant Bassil Hafez, and an intriguing lightweight barn burner between top-flight finishers Terrance McKinney and Nazim Sadykhov, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.
The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.
