Mayra Bueno Silva delivered in her main event debut last night (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when she stopped former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm with a second-round ninja choke.
In addition to Silva’s main event showcase, UFC Vegas 77 produced a collection of finishes and memorable outings. Check some of them out below and let us know your favorite:
- Lightweight prospect Francisco Prado scored a spinning elbow TKO over power puncher Ottman Azaitar (watch HERE)
- Surging middleweight contender Junyong Park captured his fourth-straight win with a submission stoppage over Albert Duraev
- Nazim Sadykhov made good on his second UFC appearance with an impressive submission finish over fan favorite Terrance McKinney (highlights HERE)
- Surging welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena narrowly defeated short-notice debutant Bassil Hafez in a wildly entertaining co-headliner.
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 77 post-fight bonus winners below:
- Fight of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez
- Performance of the Night: Mayra Bueno Silva
- Performance of the Night: Francisco Prado
For complete UFC Vegas 77 results, highlights, and overall coverage click HERE.
Loading comments...