Mayra Bueno Silva delivered in her main event debut last night (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when she stopped former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm with a second-round ninja choke.

In addition to Silva’s main event showcase, UFC Vegas 77 produced a collection of finishes and memorable outings. Check some of them out below and let us know your favorite:

Lightweight prospect Francisco Prado scored a spinning elbow TKO over power puncher Ottman Azaitar (watch HERE)

Surging middleweight contender Junyong Park captured his fourth-straight win with a submission stoppage over Albert Duraev

Nazim Sadykhov made good on his second UFC appearance with an impressive submission finish over fan favorite Terrance McKinney (highlights HERE)

Surging welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena narrowly defeated short-notice debutant Bassil Hafez in a wildly entertaining co-headliner.

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 77 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

Performance of the Night: Mayra Bueno Silva

Performance of the Night: Francisco Prado

For complete UFC Vegas 77 results, highlights, and overall coverage click HERE.