Mayra Bueno Silva put her name in the mix for a women’s bantamweight title shot earlier tonight (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian fighter stunned former UFC champion Holly Holm with a spectacular ninja choke in the second round.

Holm looked good in the early going with consistent footwork, quick offensive blitzes, and some solid control along the cage. The 41-year-old looked dialed in until Silva turned the heat up in the second. During an exchange along the cage Silva was able to lock up a slick ninja choke. It was tight. Holm fought well to buy herself some time, but Silva kept squeezing and eventually forced the tap.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Silva, 31, is now 4-0 since the start of 2022 and has finished her last three UFC appearances by submission. This is obviously her biggest victory to date and a win that should put Silva in a title fight her next time out. The departure of Amanda Nunes has left the women’s bantamweight division wide open and it’s a perfect opportunity for someone like “Sheetara.”

