‘Controller malfunction!’ Twitter hits meme overload with UFC Vegas 77’s Chelsea Chandler running headfirst into cage

By AlexBehunin
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - The internet always wins.

Chelsea Chandler suffered her first UFC loss last night (Sat., Jul 15, 2023) when Norma Dumont defeated her via unanimous decision inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The bout was possibly the last Women’s Featherweight fight in the UFC.

In the first round, Dumont hit Chandler with a combo that sent the fighter from Stockton running away and straight into the cage wall.

As one would probably guess, the internet exploded with memes.

Dumont and Chandler had some real beef coming into the fight, with Chandler talking a lot of trash leading into the fight. The pair of Featherweights were separated after weigh-ins after a heated exchange.

While there was some real heat on the fight, Dumont got the last laugh as Chandler will forever be remembered for her “Forrest Gump” run.

Dumont has won three straight and should be on the verge of a big fight.

For complete UFC Vegas 77 results, highlights, and overall coverage, click HERE.

