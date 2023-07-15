‘Controller malfunction!’ Twitter hits meme overload with UFC Vegas 77’s Chelsea Chandler running headfirst into cage

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - The internet always wins.

Chelsea Chandler suffered her first UFC loss last night (Sat., Jul 15, 2023) when Norma Dumont defeated her via unanimous decision inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The bout was possibly the last Women’s Featherweight fight in the UFC.

In the first round, Dumont hit Chandler with a combo that sent the fighter from Stockton running away and straight into the cage wall.

As one would probably guess, the internet exploded with memes.

Chandler just had a controller malfunction

chelsea chandler when norma dumont hit her #UFCVegas77



Chelsea Chandler said

Nobody



Not a soul



Nobody

Not a soul

Chelsea Chandler

It was at this moment Chelsea Chandler knew she messed up#UFCVegas77

Man, she was looking for the door

Gotta be home before the street lights come on

forgot she left the oven on #UFCVegas77

Live look at me running when the wife gets home from brunch with her gfs and she's had a few. #UFCVegas77

Dumont and Chandler had some real beef coming into the fight, with Chandler talking a lot of trash leading into the fight. The pair of Featherweights were separated after weigh-ins after a heated exchange.

While there was some real heat on the fight, Dumont got the last laugh as Chandler will forever be remembered for her “Forrest Gump” run.

Dumont has won three straight and should be on the verge of a big fight.

