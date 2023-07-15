Volume Up!! Bartosz Leśko with the submission & has Gdynia on their feet!! #KSW84 pic.twitter.com/5roU0Dd1EU

The KSW 84 card today (Sat., July 15, 2023) from Gdynia, Poland, has produced some gnarly action inside of the cage, including a cut that may be the worst one ever suffered in a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight.

As if the head-splitting spinning back elbow earlier on the card wasn’t enough the KSW 84 event produced a massive injury during a middleweight clash between Bartosz Lesko and Nemanja Nikolic. It was truly something to behold.

The cut was sustained by Nikolic after Lesko delivered a perfectly-timed knee to the head. Nikolic started to bleed instantly. It allowed Lesko the opportunity to take the fight to the ground, secure back control, and lock up the rear-naked choke finish. The submission was impressive, but it was the cut on the head of Nikolic that has the MMA world buzzing.

Check out the finish in the above player and the aftermath below (ONLY IF YOU AREN’T SQUIMISH!):

Lesko, 27, gets back in the win column with this submission finish after getting stopped by Tom Breese this past March. The Polish fighter is now 2-1 as a member of the KSW roster and just gained a ton of momentum heading into the second half of 2023 by creating one of the worst cuts ever seen.

