One of the bloodiest finishes of the year unfolded earlier today (Sat., Jul 15, 2023) at KSW 84 from inside Gdynia Arena in Gdynia, Poland, when Gustavo Oliveira sliced open his opponent in the final round with a spinning back elbow and forced a doctor’s stoppage.

KSW 84 arguably has a better card than UFC Vegas 77 today and fight fans were certainly paying attention. Oliveira was part of the action as he went toe-to-toe with fellow bantamweight Bruno dos Santos. It wasn’t a perfect performance by Oliveira as he trailed 0-2 heading into the third and final round, but his persistence eventually paid off.

Oliveira was able to land a brutal spinning back elbow that caught dos Santos on the head. Dos Santos instantly fell to the canvas as blood began to leak from his cranium. Oliveira piled on a ton of offense before the referee put a stop to the action and allowed the cageside doctor to inspect dos Santos’ condition. After review, the cut was too severe for dos Santos to finish and Oliveira walked away with the comeback TKO win.

Check out the spinning back elbow in the above video player. The bloody aftermath can be seen below:

That was wild. Down two rounds, Gustavo Oliveira lands a nasty spinning back elbow in R3 slicing open the scalp of Bruno Dos Santos and forcing a doctor stoppage. #KSW84 pic.twitter.com/McC8CvA2dV — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 15, 2023

⚠️ Warning! Graphic Content ⚠️



The damage caused by Gustavo Oliveira's spinning back elbow which lead to a doctor stoppage. #KSW84 pic.twitter.com/8wmNSuUjjN — KSW (@KSW_MMA) July 15, 2023

Oliveira, 26, is now 10-2 as a professional and has finished nine of those wins by way of knockout or submission. It’s his first official win inside of the KSW cage, but likely not his last. This was easily his biggest performance to date, especially considering he needed a finish in the third round to win the fight.