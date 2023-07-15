Garry Tonon hands Shamil Gasanov his first pro MMA loss with a nasty kneebar! Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 12! #ONEFightNight12 | Live Now Watch Live on Prime https://t.co/RzDdZzqhZa Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries… pic.twitter.com/95rnbDgYLd

Fight fans were treated to a brutal submission finish earlier today (Sat., July 15, 2023) at ONE on Prime 12 live on Amazon Prime from inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, when grappling ace Garry Tonon forced his opponent to scream in pain before securing a second-round kneebar stoppage.

Tonon, who is one of the men to help train Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout Gordon Ryan, has been competing under the ONE Championship banner since turning pro in mixed martial arts (MMA) back in 2018. Tonon brought a 7-1 record into Saturday’s contest against featherweight submission specialist, Shamil Gasanov, and was the betting favorite for good reason.

Tonon was in control of this fight from the opening bell, but once the action hit the canvas it was clear that the Gordon Ryan mentor had much more to offer than his opponent. After Tonon locked up a leg and started to apply pressure Gasanov defended nicely and seemed calm under fire. That was until Tonon tightened his squeeze and really started to crank Gasanov’s knee. Gasanov screamed out in agony as the referee rushed in for the stoppage.

Check it out in the above video player courtesy of ONE Championship.

Tonon, 31, is now 2-0 since losing his lone MMA fight to Thanh Le via knockout back in Mar. 2022. That contest was for the ONE Championship featherweight title. A few more impressive stoppages like this one and Tonon could find himself in a world title fight once again with current division champion Tang Kai.