Francisco Prado turned in one hell of a performance to earn his first UFC win earlier tonight (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Argentinian fighter stopped power puncher Ottman Azaitar with a first-round TKO (spinning elbow and punches).

This fight was matchmaking at its finest as both men only know how to finish fights. The betting odds were pretty even, but Azaitar was coming off a brutal knockout loss to Matt Frevola last November. Prado is 12 years younger and probably has the more well-rounded game.

It didn’t take long for the two lightweights to mix up the leather and throw caution to the wind. Prado was able to perfectly time a spinning elbow that caught Azaitar on the side of the head and knocked him down to the ground. Prado followed up with a fury of punches and elbows that eventually forced the referee to step in.

Prado, 21, came up short in his Octagon debt against Jamie Mullarkey back in January, but this was a perfect way to earn his first UFC victory. The young prospect still commands a 100-percent finish rate and is clearly a name to remember moving forward.

