 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Junyong Park stuns Albert Duraev with dominant submission | UFC Vegas 77

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Junyong Park captured his fourth-straight win in the middleweight division earlier tonight (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Iron Turtle” submitted Albert Duraev via rear-naked choke.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 77 On ESPN+

TOP-RANKED BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 15, 2023, headlined by No. 3-seeded women’s Bantamweight contender, Holly Holm, locking horns with No. 10-ranked Brazilian submission specialist, Mayra Bueno Silva. In UFC Vegas 77’s co-main event, No. 14-ranked Welterweight sensation Jack Della Maddalena hopes to save the show on short notice opposite regional standout and UFC newcomer Bassil Hafez.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Duraev did good in the early going to withstand the pressure of Park and land some good offense. His grappling looked strong as well. However, as the fight went on Duraev seemed to fade. Park’s consistent output started to wane on Duraev and he wilted along the cage. It allowed Park to take his back and sink in the submission finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Park, 32, now has three-straight wins by way of submission and has done more than enough over the past 14 months to get a shot at the middleweight top 15. The South Korean fighter probably won’t be fighting for a UFC title anytime soon, but he’s well-rounded and durable enough to give a few guys a hard time.

For complete UFC Vegas 77 results, highlights, and overall coverage click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania