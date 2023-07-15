Junyong Park captured his fourth-straight win in the middleweight division earlier tonight (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Iron Turtle” submitted Albert Duraev via rear-naked choke.

Duraev did good in the early going to withstand the pressure of Park and land some good offense. His grappling looked strong as well. However, as the fight went on Duraev seemed to fade. Park’s consistent output started to wane on Duraev and he wilted along the cage. It allowed Park to take his back and sink in the submission finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Park, 32, now has three-straight wins by way of submission and has done more than enough over the past 14 months to get a shot at the middleweight top 15. The South Korean fighter probably won’t be fighting for a UFC title anytime soon, but he’s well-rounded and durable enough to give a few guys a hard time.

