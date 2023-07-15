The mixed martial arts (MMA) community was buzzing earlier tonight (Sat., July 15, 2023) when Istela Nunes broke her elbow during a “Prelims” fight at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Even UFC president Dana White took to social media to share a pretty gnarly x-ray of Nunes’ injury.

Nunes came into Saturday’s fight having lost her first three trips to the Octagon. She has fought good competition, but it was important for the Brazilian fighter to show up against touted newcomer Viktoriya Dudakova. Unfortunately, Nunes didn’t have much of a chance to prove her worth and force UFC to keep her around.

During a takedown attempt by Dudakova just 30 seconds into the first round Nunes posted on her elbow and her arm bent inward. She instantly shelled up and began screaming in pain. It was hard to watch. Even Dudakova, who had her UFC debut cut short, stood in shock as ringside doctors tended to Nunes.

After the fight, White jumped on social media to share the slow-motion ending to the fight. He later shared a photo of the x-ray taken of Nunes’ arm. It is clear in the picture that her limb snapped in half. Pretty crazy stuff.

Check out the photo below:

Holy sh*t. Hope Istela Nunes recovers well from that one. From Dana White’s IG #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/4FpcvDtR50 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 16, 2023

For complete UFC Vegas 77 results, highlights, and overall coverage click HERE.