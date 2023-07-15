Nazim Sadykhov made another impressive outing earlier tonight (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight prospect moved up in competition and submitted proven finisher Terrance McKinney in the second round.

McKinney usually goes for broke when the fight starts, but this time “T.Wrecks” utilized his wrestling to get Sadykhov to the ground and take his back. Sadykhov did well to defend the choke, but McKinney did more than enough to win the round.

McKinney would go back to the wrestling well in the second only to have Sadykhov stuff his attempts. One of which allowed Sadykhov to trap McKinney’s arm and grab a hold of his own rear-naked choke finish. McKinney fought for a few moments before tapping and forcing the referee’s stoppage.

that arm trap was crazy. good win by Nazim Sadykhov #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/3y4q0VIj5P — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

Sadykhov, 29, is now 2-0 inside of the Octagon and pushes his current overall win streak to eight. The former Contender Series winner looks to be a real prospect at 155 pounds and someone worth keeping an eye on, especially if he keeps getting opponents who are going to move forward and welcome the action.

