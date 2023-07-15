 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Nazim Sadykhov chokes out Terrance McKinney in lightweight scrap | UFC Vegas 77

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Nazim Sadykhov made another impressive outing earlier tonight (Sat., July 15, 2023) at UFC Vegas 77 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight prospect moved up in competition and submitted proven finisher Terrance McKinney in the second round.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 77 On ESPN+

TOP-RANKED BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 15, 2023, headlined by No. 3-seeded women’s Bantamweight contender, Holly Holm, locking horns with No. 10-ranked Brazilian submission specialist, Mayra Bueno Silva. In UFC Vegas 77’s co-main event, No. 14-ranked Welterweight sensation Jack Della Maddalena hopes to save the show on short notice opposite regional standout and UFC newcomer Bassil Hafez.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

McKinney usually goes for broke when the fight starts, but this time “T.Wrecks” utilized his wrestling to get Sadykhov to the ground and take his back. Sadykhov did well to defend the choke, but McKinney did more than enough to win the round.

McKinney would go back to the wrestling well in the second only to have Sadykhov stuff his attempts. One of which allowed Sadykhov to trap McKinney’s arm and grab a hold of his own rear-naked choke finish. McKinney fought for a few moments before tapping and forcing the referee’s stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Sadykhov, 29, is now 2-0 inside of the Octagon and pushes his current overall win streak to eight. The former Contender Series winner looks to be a real prospect at 155 pounds and someone worth keeping an eye on, especially if he keeps getting opponents who are going to move forward and welcome the action.

For complete UFC Vegas 77 results, highlights, and overall coverage click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania