Tyson Fury has begun training for his heavyweight clash with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou this coming October and “Gypsy King” was seen putting in work this week opposite his half-brother, Tommy Fury.

The Fury brothers are two of the most well-known names in boxing today. Tyson is obviously the better fighter and a world champion at that, but Tommy has made a name for himself over the past few years. Most notably, the younger Fury is coming off a decision win over nemesis and famous social media star, Jake Paul, this past February.

Earlier this week, Tyson announced a massive superfight opposite Ngannou. The two have been talking about a fight for quite some time, but with Ngannou in negotiations with UFC at the time a deal never got done. Now that Ngannou is a member of Professional Fighters League (PFL) he’s able to take a stab at boxing and earn a huge payday opposite “Gypsy King.”

On Friday, video footage leaked of Tyson and Tommy mixing it up in sparring. Tyson was certainly taking it easy on his little brother by mainly going to the body, but Tommy was whipping the heavyweight champion will some pretty good combinations. Of course, it’s nothing that Ngannou will be dishing out come October.

Check out the short sparring clip in the above video player.

As Tyson picks up training for “Predator”, Tommy awaits his next opponent inside of the ring. He was supposed to fight fellow social media personality and semi-professional boxer, KSI, although that has yet to be signed. Fury could end up fighting Paul again, but “Problem Child” first has to get through Nate Diaz next month.